Red Sox manager Cora tests positive for COVID, misses game

Alex Cora Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora during a baseball game, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and did not manage the series finale against Toronto.

Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout. Cora will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms.

Cora was among those celebrating the legacy of Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jerry Remy at Fenway Park on Wednesday night - along with Red Sox greats like Carl Yastrzemski.

