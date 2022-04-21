ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox manager Cora tests positive for COVID, misses game

By Associated Press, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rg4ol_0fGBSnrQ00
Alex Cora Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora during a baseball game, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and did not manage the series finale against Toronto.

Bench coach Will Venable took Cora’s place in the dugout. Cora will not travel with the team to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the weekend series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox said Cora, who is vaccinated and boosted, was suffering from mild symptoms.

Cora was among those celebrating the legacy of Red Sox Hall of Famer and broadcaster Jerry Remy at Fenway Park on Wednesday night - along with Red Sox greats like Carl Yastrzemski.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Red Sox make bad situation worse with their Don Orsillo excuses

Red Sox make excuses for Don Orsillo’s absence from Jerry Remy ceremony. The Boston Red Sox are making a bad situation worse. Instead of gritting their teeth and simply apologizing for leaving Don Orsillo out of their Jerry Remy tribute night on Wednesday, they’re disseminating non-answers and excuses, even going so far as to blame Orsillo and several other beloved Red Sox legends. Their strategy comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with the organization’s many missteps, but in this particular instance, it’s in very poor taste.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
City
Florida, MA
NESN

Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock To Make First Career Start Saturday Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox are going to take their top arm in the bullpen and use him as a starter on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Red Sox bench coach Will Venable, who is serving as acting manager since Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19, told reporters prior to Friday night’s series opener that Garrett Whitlock will get the start on the mound in the middle matchup of the three-game set, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Venable
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Jerry Remy
Person
Carl Yastrzemski
NBC Washington

Red Sox Prospect Tyreque Reed Sparks Brawl in Sea Dogs Game

WATCH: Red Sox prospect sparks all-out brawl in Sea Dogs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tempers flared in Thursday night's matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed exchanged words with Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Rentería after being hit by...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Red Sox remember Remy during emotional ceremony

BOSTON -- The ultimate fixture at Fenway Park and in New England living rooms for decades, the late and iconic Jerry Remy was celebrated for his impact on the Red Sox and their passionate fan base in a stirring and emotional pregame ceremony prior to Wednesday night's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox excluded Don Orsillo’s tribute from Jerry Remy ceremony

The Red Sox made a shameful mistake by excluding Don Orsillo. The Boston Red Sox held a ceremony to honor the life of Jerry Remy prior to Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Family, former teammates and many former co-workers from his 33-year broadcast career with NESN were in attendance to pay their respects to Remy but their emotional tribute was overshadowed by one notable absence.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Red Sox#Red Sox Hall#Cox Media Group
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Beat Rays 4-3 [VIDEO]

Matt Barnes induced Wander Franco to hit into a ground ball to Trevor Story at 2nd base with the bases loaded and 2-out in the bottom of the 9th to preserve Boston's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Friday night, April 22nd. Franco had hit 2 solo homers off of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Yardbarker

Red Sox CEO addresses Don Orsillo-Jerry Remy controversy

The Boston Red Sox honored former player and NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Remy’s longtime partner Don Orsillo was notably absent from the ceremony, which led to a great deal of criticism for the team. Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy says the backlash is unwarranted.
BOSTON, MA
Central Illinois Proud

Red Sox try to solve Rays’ Wander Franco

When Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash’s offense needs a boost this season, more often than not Wander Franco is the one providing the spark. After missing one game for precautionary reasons this week due to a minor injury, Franco returned and helped the Rays win a road series against the Chicago Cubs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Rays host the Red Sox on 3-game home losing streak

LINE: Rays -120, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox looking to break their three-game home losing streak. Tampa Bay has a 4-3 record at home and a 7-6 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy