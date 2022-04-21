Kyiv-Versailles: Palace of Putin Ally Shows Life of Luxury He Led Before Arrest

This footage shows the life of luxury pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife led before the former's arrest by the Security Service of Ukraine last week.

Zenger News obtained the footage from the National Police of Ukraine (Politsiya) on April 19.

The video shows a golden stallion and fur coats inside the luxurious mansion, in the historic neighborhood of Pushcha-Vodytsia, in the northwestern part of Kyiv.

The mansion belonged to Putin ally Medvedchuk, 67, and his wife, TV presenter Oksana Marchenko, 48.

The Politsiya titled the video: "Measures to seize assets continue, the ultimate beneficiary of which is Viktor Medvedchuk's wife."

The Politsiya continued: "This was reported in the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

"Investigators of the Main Investigation Department, with the operational support of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police, are conducting a pre-trial investigation into the illegal actions of officials of the company, the ultimate beneficiary of which is the wife of MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

"On April 18, police conducted authorized searches in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. About 100 paintings, antiques belonging to the family of the detained MP, as well as a hunting rifle, a BUL pistol, 20 Swiss watches, gold and silver coins, gold statuettes and Fabergé eggs were found.

"The amount of the discovered property is being established.

"The Office of the Attorney General is already preparing motions for arrest.

"In the future, the seized assets will be transferred to the ARMA [Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets]. The proceeds from the sale of the seized assets can be used for the needs of the Armed Forces and the reconstruction of the infrastructure destroyed by the enemy.

"Recall: earlier in this case three apartments, two property complexes, one house, office space, valuables, art and vehicles were already seized."

The prosecutor general of Ukraine on May 11 last year accused Medvedchuk of treason and attempted looting of national resources in annexed Crimea.

His house arrest began two days later.

He escaped house arrest on February 28 this year, four days after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

He was removed from the post of co-chairman of Opposition Platform – For Life, which last commanded 34 out of 450 seats in the Verkhovna Rada, the unicameral parliament of Ukraine, on March 8.

He was arrested by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on April 12.

"You can be pro-Russian politician and work for aggressor for years. You can evade justice. You can even wear Ukrainian military uniform. But can you evade punishment? Never! Handcuffs await you," wrote the Security Service of Ukraine in a Facebook post following his capture.

