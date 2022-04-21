ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston public health officials urge increased caution as COVID cases tick up

By Heather Alterisio
 2 days ago

Community positivity in the city has climbed to 6.9% after being as low as 2.2% in early March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjbNB_0fGBSU2V00
Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston Public Health Commission is entreating residents to stay vigilant and take precautions after COVID-19 cases increased by 65% in the past two weeks.

“With COVID-19 cases rising, we are urging all Bostonians to take extra precautions to protect yourselves, your family, and our community,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a statement on Thursday.

Anyone who is feeling unwell should get tested for free at one of the city’s COVID-19 testing sites or take an over-the-counter rapid test, she said.

“We are recommending that individuals protect themselves and others by masking indoors, particularly in crowded places,” Ojikutu said. “These precautions are how we protect the progress we’ve made in our community.”

Three Massachusetts communities — Berkshire, Middlesex, and Suffolk — are currently designated at “medium” in terms of COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Community positivity in Boston has climbed to 6.9% after being as low as 2.2% in early March, according to the BPHC.

Local officials are predicting cases could continue to rise, since the amount of COVID-19 particles in local wastewater samples has increased by 109% over a two-week period. New hospitalizations have also slowly risen over the past couple of weeks, according to the public health commission.

Amid higher transmission levels, officials said that using prevention and mitigation strategies reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

BPHC is urging residents to take steps such as getting tested prior to going to large indoor gatherings or visiting people who are at high risk for severe disease from COVID-19, getting vaccinated and boosted, and wearing masks in indoor public settings.

People should also get tested if they are sick or have been exposed to the virus, the commission said.

The commission is also encouraging everyone age 12 and older who completed their primary vaccination series at least five months ago to obtain a booster shot.

Second boosters are also available for those who are age 50 or older — or anyone 12 or older who has an underlying health condition that compromises their immune system — who received their first booster at least 4 months ago.

Approximately 73% of Boston residents are fully vaccinated and 53% of those who are fully vaccinated have been boosted, according to the agency.

Free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics are open across the city, with both walk-in and by appointment options available.

Despite the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit being struck down this week, local public health experts are still recommending masking up in indoor public settings.

BPHC noted that people who are at high risk for severe illness or who live with someone who is at high risk should be especially vigilant.

NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
Families mourn deaths of 2 Mass. men who drowned in Vermont lake

Aiden Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, died Tuesday in Morgan, Vermont. The families of two Massachusetts men who drowned earlier this week while kayaking in a Vermont lake are mourning and remembering their lost loved ones. Vermont State Police said the bodies of Aiden Connolly,...
COVID cases in Massachusetts climb 32% over previous week; Search cases in your community here

The number of cases of COVID-19 continues a slow upward trend this week after bottoming out in the beginning of March. Data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows 13,802 positive cases by test date last week — a 32% increase over the previous week’s 10,426 cases. Cases have risen steadily for five weeks in a row now. The state’s report also does not include many at-home tests that people are now using to test for the virus. During the week of March 6, cases by test date had dipped to a low of 4,246.
Fauci says judge who voided mask mandate has ‘no experience in public health’

Dr Anthony Fauci has spoken out against a federal judge who voided a federal mask mandate, saying the ruling sets a “dangerous precedent.”“The CDC has the capability, through a large number of trained epidemiologists, scientists, to be able to make projections and make recommendations, far more than a judge with no experience in public health,” Dr Fauci told CBS News.On Monday, US District Judge Kathryn Mizelle struck down the national mask requirement on all US public transportation, ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which set the mandate, had overstepped its authority. On Thursday, Dr Fauci...
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd week: 9 CDC findings

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased nationwide this week, while vaccinations dipped, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 22. 1. As of April 20, the nation's seven-day case average was 42,605, a 35.3 percent increase from the previous week's average. Vaccinations. 2. The seven-day average number...
14 sick due to COVID-19 outbreak at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home

Officials say the impacted residents are mildly symptomatic, safely self-isolating, and following all health guidelines. More than a dozen residents at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. The cases were discovered during “routine testing” over the holiday weekend, according to a statement from a...
WHO says omicron variant now accounts for 99.2% of global COVID cases and warns that people are still developing severe disease and dying

The omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 accounted for 99.2% of all cases sequenced in the latest week, according to the World Health Organization, further cementing its dominance over other variants. In its weekly epidemiological update, the agency said that while vaccine effectiveness wanes against omicron for all...
You Need to Wear a Mask When Entering These MA Buildings, It’s Required

We're seeing more and more throughout Massachusetts and the country, in general, a relaxation in mask mandates. However, hospitalizations are creeping up in parts of the country. Could the winds of change be in the air regarding mask mandates? Many folks have heard by now that several airlines don't require masks to be worn on airplanes. In addition, many buildings throughout Massachusetts have loosened up on mask requirements as well, but not everyone.
Local doctor worries MBTA jumping the gun on masks

BOSTON — COVID rates may be rising in Massachusetts, but that didn’t stop the MBTA from ending its long-standing mask mandate Tuesday. The mandate, which went into place as a result of a CDC order on public transit safety in 2021, was lifted just as rush hour hit Boston — so most T riders at Park Street Station seemed unaware they could take the masks off.
