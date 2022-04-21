ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime youth coach Karl Keath named new Elco girls basketball coach

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
 2 days ago

As a student, an athlete, a coach and a parent, Karl Keath has spent the better part of the last four decades giving his best to the Elco School District.

That's not likely to change anytime soon.

A 1984 Elco grad, Keath was named the Raiders' new head girls basketball coach by a unanimous vote of the Elco school board Wednesday night.

Keath, a former junior high and JV hoops coach, succeeds his former boss and fellow Elco alum Ashli Shay, who stepped down after 12 seasons at the helm following the 2021-22 campaign.

Keath also takes on his first head coaching job at a rather tumultuous time in his life,  with one of his three children with wife Rachelle, Lebanon Valley College student Abbie Keath, currently battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer. But he is doing so not only with Abbie's and his family's blessing but with their enthusiastic support

."She's doing well," said Keath, also the father of oldest daughter Alyssa and son Brady, an Elco student, of Abbie. "She's in her next set of treatments and we'll know in June once we get her next test scans what the next actions will be. We're gonna cross our fingers and pray."

And his new job provides a little extra motivation to see his daughter through her health challenges.

"It probably creates more of a drive," he said. "We as a family discussed this and Abbie and I discussed this on the side and she was all in. She was so excited that I would at least apply for it. She is one of the bigger banner wavers."

Of course, Keath has his own reasons for wanting to run his own program.

"When you replace someone like Ashli Shay it's big shoes to fill, of course," he said. "But because of being involved in the system for almost 20 years down at the youth through the middle school levels and at the high school I'm excited because of the opportunity to show what I've been doing all these years. And because I graduated from Elco I'm honored to at least have the opportunity."

In Shay's last season at the helm, the Raiders went 10-12 and will lose it's best player, Kailey Eckhart to graduation and Lebanon Valley College.

But Keath believes enough young talent remains to keep Elco competitive.

"We have very good numbers and we've been doing a pretty good job of keeping the shelves stocked, as I would say," Keath noted. "Ashli had run a very nice program. To keep that going is my challenge."

Keath appears to have ample support in his quest to keep Elco competitive and then some.

Social media response to his impending hiring was very positive Wednesday. In addition. Keath is a longtime friend of Elco athletic director Doug Bohannon, who was the best man in Keath's wedding.

"We've been friends for a long time, so there's always trials and tribulations," Keath said with a chuckle."He's professional about those things and we can joke on the side about some other things in life."

For his part, friendship aside, Bohannon is convinced his old  classmate is the right man for the job.

"Karl has been involved with the Elco Girls Basketball program on all levels for a long period of time," Bohannon said in an email. "He served as president of the Youth program for many years and also 6 years as JH coach and 3 years as the JV coach.  He has a great rapport with the girls and other staff members and is well respected by everyone at ELCO and in the community. Karl will do a great job as the head coach of the girls program. He brings a lot of knowledge, energy, and excitement to the program."

