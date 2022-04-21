Kim Kardashian’s Walk-In Fridge is an Organization and Health Food Dream: Tour Her Contents in Photos

No wonder Kim Kardashian looks so good! The walk-in refrigerator at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion is stocked with plenty of healthy foods for cooking and snacking, as well as organized storage so that all of her items are easy to find.

Kim allowed sister Kourtney Kardashian 's lifestyle website Poosh.com to tour inside her industrial strength fridge, which contains organic vegetables and fruit and pre-made plant-based meals for the nutritious eater and the four children she shares with ex-husband Kayne West : daughters North , 8, and Chicago , 4, and sons Saint , 6, and Psalm , 2.

“Having an industrial fridge is a game-changer! It’s a restaurant-size kitchen, with lots of appliances and pots and pans, so we can fully cook at all times and always be prepared for our family and guests,” Kim told the website.

The SKIMS founder 's kitchen is huge with a massive center island, but her countertops and all surfaces stay completely bare to go with the minimalist aesthetic of her mansion. That's why her hidden storage areas, including her refrigerator and equally well-organized pantry, are so important in Kim's household.

The back wall of Kim's fridge contains three tall shelves, with one featuring fruits only. Berries, grapes, apples, oranges and more of nature's goodness are on hand for a quick and healthy snack, in addition to melons, pineapples and other fruits that can be easily chopped up.

The next two shelves feature a wide variety of veggies, including broccoli, kale, chard, lettuce and other greens, with some of her leafier lettuce in storage containers for easy salad-making. As any Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewer has seen over the years, the Kardashians practically live off salads!

The other shelves that line the fridge contain dressings, condiments, sauces, jams, jellies and other cold-storage items on neatly stacked circular trays. Kim has a wide selection of packaged cheeses organized in their own boxed section, while another shelf holds her storage containers of soups, rice and pre-made meals that just need heating up.

When it comes to who uses the walk-in refrigerator the most, it isn't Kim. She says it is "The kids! They love to go and get their own snacks." Thanks to how neatly the room is organized , the healthy goodies are easy to find!

