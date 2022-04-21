Ole Miss leading scorer Joiner transferring to NC State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball and Head Coach Mike Neighbors have added Christianna Carr to the Razorbacks’ talented roster as a transfer from Syracuse. With the Orange last season, Carr played in and started all 29 games scoring 11.7 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds per game. Prior to Syracuse, she played three seasons at Kansas State averaging 11.3 points per game in her career as a Wildcat, including 15.2 as a junior in 2020-21. She was a highly touted high school recruit out of Manhattan (Kan.) HS where she was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas and the No. 20 overall prospect in the nation according to Prospects Nation.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO