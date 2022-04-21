ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Ole Miss leading scorer Joiner transferring to NC State

 2 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — For the second day in a row, North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts has made a splash in the transfer portal. Jarkel Joiner will...

saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
ClutchPoints

Duke prospect Wendell Moore makes final decision on NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is slowly approaching as the playoffs are officially underway. However, many scouts around the league are doing their due diligence on scouting the incoming rookie class. The Duke Blue Devils have some notable names eligible to enter the league and Wendell Moore has made his final decision.
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
WBTV

West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Weeks after Myers Park had to forfeit all of its 2021 high school football games, a second Charlotte-Mecklenburg School will now do the same. A CMS spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday night that West Charlotte must forfeit each of its 11 football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
On3.com

NIL delivers a big win for college basketball

Move over John Calipari, Bill Self and Mark Few. The best recruiter in college basketball is now NIL. In the first spring of the Name, Image and Likeness era, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, the consensus national player of the year, on Wednesday announced he will return to Lexington for another season. Tshiebwe is the first Wooden Award winner since North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 to decide to return to school the following season.
LEXINGTON, KY
KARK

Carr joins Women’s Basketball Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball and Head Coach Mike Neighbors have added Christianna Carr to the Razorbacks’ talented roster as a transfer from Syracuse. With the Orange last season, Carr played in and started all 29 games scoring 11.7 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds per game. Prior to Syracuse, she played three seasons at Kansas State averaging 11.3 points per game in her career as a Wildcat, including 15.2 as a junior in 2020-21. She was a highly touted high school recruit out of Manhattan (Kan.) HS where she was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas and the No. 20 overall prospect in the nation according to Prospects Nation.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

Shaedon Sharpe makes NBA Draft decision after Oscar Tshiebwe’s return to Wildcats

It’s been a busy week for the Kentucky Wildcats. First, star forward and National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe made his decision to return to the program next year in an effort to improve his NBA Draft stock. That wasn’t the biggest news to come out of Kentucky. Freshman Shaedon Sharpe made a huge NBA Draft decision shortly after Tshiebwe’s announcement. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Jeff Goodman of ESPN have the latest.
LEXINGTON, KY
#Nc State#Nba Draft#Rebels#La Salle
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

