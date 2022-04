Amazon is expanding its checkout technology beyond its home city. On Tuesday (April 19), multiple outlets reported that the tech and retail giant has implemented its Amazon One payment technology, by which consumers pay by hovering their palms over a biometric scanning device, at a Whole Foods Market location in Austin, Texas. This move marks the first implementation of the technology at a Whole Foods store outside of Seattle, Washington, where Amazon is headquartered.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO