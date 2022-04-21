ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Kenneth C. Bice

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth C. Bice, age 69, of Verona, WI, passed from a rare, aggressive cancer on Apr. 20, 2022. Ken was born on Feb. 25, 1953 to Richard and Beatrice Bice (née Brown) in Beaver Dam, WI. Soon after, his family moved to Edgerton, where he attended schools and graduated in 1971....

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Roger Stoll

Roger A. Stoll, age 76 of rural Belleville passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 26, 1945 in Monroe, WI the son of Charles and Mary (Miller) Stoll. Roger graduated from South Wayne High School and attended Madison Business College. On March 15, 1964 he was united in marriage to Donna Vickers at Peace United Church of Christ in Browntown. As a young man Roger worked as a cheesemaker. After becoming a farmer, Roger and his family moved to the Town of Primrose in 1973, where he has resided for the last fifty years. He was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Mt. Vernon, where he had taught Sunday School, young life, and served on the church council. Roger was a loyal FFA supporter and member of the Farm Bureau. In addition to raising their own family Roger and Donna were foster parents for sixteen years along with hosting exchange students from around the world and country. He enjoyed playing cards, crosswords, and trips to the casino. Most of all he cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Roger never found an ice cream flavor he didn’t like.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Evelyn C. Mercer

Evelyn C. Mercer, 80, of Lone Rock passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022 due to complications of Alzheimers. She was born November 26, 1941 to LeVern “Bob” and Helen (Yanske) Stoltz. Evelyn graduated from Spring Green High School in 1959. While working at the Lone Rock Cafe she met her future husband, Milo Mercer, and the two were married on August 26, 1961.
LONE ROCK, WI
Channel 3000

Clara Anna Gerber

Clara Anna Gerber, age 101, of Madison passed away peacefully April 20, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on January 23, 1921, the daughter of Swiss immigrants, Fred and Marie (Ingold) Gerber in Wyoming Valley township, Iowa County, Spring Green Wisconsin. Clara graduated from Spring Green High School...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Steven W. Sorenson

MADISON – Steven William Sorenson, 68, of Madison, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Wausau to James and Verene, the sixth of eight children. A graduate of Newman High School, he pursued his love of Economics and Business at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh for his Bachelors and then at the University of Wisconsin – Madison for his Masters. It was during his position as a bank examiner with the State of Wisconsin that he met his wife, Lori, at a disco club. Together they raised four children over the course of their almost 38-year marriage. Steven also worked for M&I Bank, Cuna Mutual, and various health insurance companies in Wisconsin and Michigan prior to his retirement.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow

Dorothy Ann Marie (Buch) Schambow, 94, of Livingston, Wisconsin, formerly of Rewey died on December 13, 2021 at Edenbrook of Platteville, Wisconsin. Private family services will be April 30, 2022 at the Rewey Methodist Church. Pastor Clark Grosvenor will officiate. Burial will be at Bryn Zion Cemetery rural Rewey. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the Belmont Convention Center from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Thomas P. “Pat” O’Flahrity

Thomas Patrick “Pat” “LT” O’Flahrity, age 69 of Mineral Point, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 28, 1952, in Beloit, the son of John “Jack” and Bonnie (Aide) O’Flahrity. His family moved to Cobb in 1961. Pat graduated from Iowa-Grant High School in 1971. Pat was united in marriage to Jane Hirsch on August 25, 1973 at the Linden United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1971 to 1992, during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Pat worked for the City of Mineral Point as the Superintendent of the Water and Sewer Department for 41 years. He enjoyed a bloody Mary, hunting, NASCAR races, watching the Green Bay Packers, canning, bowling, snowmobiling, hanging out with the city boys, attending his grandkid’s sporting events and unlimited high fives from his great-grandchildren. Until the very end, Pat never lost his witty sense of humor and stubborn personality.
MINERAL POINT, WI
Channel 3000

Berniece E. (Schou) Post

MADISON – Berniece E. Post, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on May 24, 1927 in Madison, WI to parents, Werner and Isabel (Boness) Schou. She married her husband, Vernon, on October 23, 1948. They lived in Merrill, WI for a few years but returned to Madison in 1963. She was a proud member of the 40 and 8 American Legion Post 481 and the VFW Post 7591.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Russell Dean Arnold

COTTAGE GROVE/MOUNT HOREB – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Russ Dean Arnold, age 86. He went peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1935, the son of Fred and Alma (Wirth) Arnold. He married Joan Bertoli on March 23, 1963, in Mount Horeb.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI

