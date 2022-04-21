Kenneth C. Bice

Thomas Patrick “Pat” “LT” O’Flahrity, age 69 of Mineral Point, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on September 28, 1952, in Beloit, the son of John “Jack” and Bonnie (Aide) O’Flahrity. His family moved to Cobb in 1961. Pat graduated from Iowa-Grant High School in 1971. Pat was united in marriage to Jane Hirsch on August 25, 1973 at the Linden United Methodist Church. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1971 to 1992, during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Pat worked for the City of Mineral Point as the Superintendent of the Water and Sewer Department for 41 years. He enjoyed a bloody Mary, hunting, NASCAR races, watching the Green Bay Packers, canning, bowling, snowmobiling, hanging out with the city boys, attending his grandkid’s sporting events and unlimited high fives from his great-grandchildren. Until the very end, Pat never lost his witty sense of humor and stubborn personality.
