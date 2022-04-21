ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Opinion: Teacher recruitment and retention in Missouri

themissouritimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers across our state change lives every day and research shows their work and influence is the number one school-level factor in determining a student’s success, and yet we’re facing a workforce shortage crisis like nothing our schools have ever experienced or I have ever seen in the 10 years I’ve...

themissouritimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Success, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
buzzfeednews.com

Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.
MONTGOMERY, AL
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri State Fair Announced First Country Headliner for 2022

The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its headliners for this year's fair, and they just announced the first country artist. The Missouri State Fair kicks off on August 11 and runs through the 21st with grandstand events happening every day. Trace Adkins takes the grandstand stage on August 11, the first night of the fair. Lonestar will be opening up for him. This is not the only stop that Trace Adkins will be making close to the Tri-States. He will also be making a stop at the Tri-States Rodeo in September in Fort Madison, Iowa.
MISSOURI STATE
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy