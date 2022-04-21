ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre shooting suspect arrested in North Carolina

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a suspect they believe to have been involved in a shooting near King’s College in Wilkes-Barre that occurred last month .

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, Syncire Nickens, 20, of Wilkes-Barre, is a suspect in the investigation for the multiple shots fired near Kings College on March 8.

Police say as a result of the investigation, detectives issued an arrest warrant for Nickens involvement but were unable to locate him.

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Nickens in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nickens was remanded to the Wake County Detention Center pending extradition to Pennsylvania. He is being charged with aggravated assault and other charges for the shooting.

