Ocracoke, NC

Ocracoke Island 4th annual Waterfowl Festival returns this weekend

By Emily Cervarich
 2 days ago

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The fourth annual Ocracoke Island Waterfowl Festival is back and ready for carvers and collectors to come out this weekend.

Starting Saturday , the festival will run from 9 am to 5 pm at the barn on the Berkley Manor property.

Hosted by the Ocracoke Island Decoy Carvers Guild , it’s an event for decoy carvings to take center stage. Each year a carver and waterfowl species are featured.

This year, the featured carver is president of the Carver’s Guild, John Simpson, and the featured species, the Pintail duck, otherwise known as a Sprigtail. Decoy carvings, artisan crafts, artifacts, raffles, and local BBQ catering will be available.

The festival is free to attend . Check Ferry times and prices ahead of your visit.

