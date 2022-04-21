Police: Couple beat up woman, stole her purse

A couple landed behind bars for beating a woman and taking her purse, according to Laredo police.

Francisca Rocha, 38, was served with an arrest warrant on April 16 while Juan Antonio Montes, 26, was taken into custody on April 8. Both were charged with aggravated robbery.

The case unfolded at about 1:27 p.m. Feb. 1, when police officers responded to an assault report at the Stripes on 3319 San Bernardo Ave. Authorities met with a 57-year-old woman who was bleeding from the nose. She was leaning against a parking pole and complaining of severe pain to her pelvic area. She had blood on her face and hands. Her nose and mouth were swollen, according to police.

The woman stated that she was waiting at the intersection of San Agustin Avenue and Ugarte Street when Montes confronted her about her past history. Montes told her that the Mexican Mafia was after him because of her. Then, Rocha also stepped in against the woman saying the same thing.

Montes and Rocha started punching the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. While on the floor, the suspects kicked her in the face and body several times. During the assault, Rocha allegedly used a rock. The woman then went inside the Stripes to ask for help. Her purse was taken during the assault, according to police.

The woman stated that Montes wanted her to buy drugs from him and not from anyone else. She added she does not buy drugs from Montes because he is prohibited from selling in that area by the Mexican Mafia, according to the affidavit.