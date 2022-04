ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett Police Department said two people died after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the 2200 block of State Highway 66 in Rowlett. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the helicopter went down around 11:30 a.m. The make and model of the rotorcraft isn’t known. (credit: Jack Fink/CBSDFW.com) Witnesses said the chopper came down hard and fast in front of a strip mall. The Rowlett Fire Department arrived on scene within minutes and was able to put out the flames. (credit: Jack Fink/CBSDFW.com) The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ROWLETT, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO