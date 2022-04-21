ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Emmons, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Emmons; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Emmons and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow late tonight into Sunday could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of freezing rain and sleet are possible before the precipitation changes to all snow late tonight or early Sunday.
EMMONS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Clay, Wilkin, West Otter Tail and Grant Counties. In North Dakota, Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
City
Allen, KS
City
Kincaid, KS
City
La Harpe, KS
County
Allen County, KS
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stutsman THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Traill FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Cass and Traill. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 350 PM CDT, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayville, Hillsboro, Portland, Buxton, Grandin, Gardner, Blanchard, Cummings, Kelso and American Crystal Sugar.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Big Stone and Traverse Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Walsh County, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Eastern Walsh County; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Western Walsh County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Pembina, Eastern Walsh, Nelson, Griggs and Western Walsh Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will turn briefly to a wintry mix Sunday morning before changing over to all snow Sunday.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Stanley, Buffalo and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 356 PM CDT, ongoing flooding was occurring around the Grand Forks and Thompson areas. Additional thunderstorms are currently tracking north towards the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Thompson and Merrifield. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 143. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Dodge, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Cass; Colfax; Dodge; Lancaster; Platte; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some periods of light snow and blowing snow on Sunday.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Kidder, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette; Sheridan; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain are expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches and ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Parts of central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

