Special Weather Statement issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Traill FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Cass and Traill. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 350 PM CDT, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayville, Hillsboro, Portland, Buxton, Grandin, Gardner, Blanchard, Cummings, Kelso and American Crystal Sugar.
Comments / 0