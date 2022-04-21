ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Man arrested in Logan County on possession, gun charges

By Will Mohler
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O26IW_0fGBNLsT00

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken into custody for drug possession in Logan County on Wednesday.

Logan County deputies executed a search warrant on Pine Creek. They arrested Michael Napiers after finding more than three ounces of suspected fentanyl and several firearms.

Napiers’ criminal history revealed he was a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged with possession of fentanyl, transferring and receiving stolen property and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Also detained was Melvin Lowe Jr. who had a capias out of Logan County for aiding and abetting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

Body found in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A body has been found in a remote part of Logan County, WV. According to Sheriff Paul Clemens, the body was found Thursday night in Omar. No further details are being made available at this time. Sheriff Clemens said, the West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Logan County, WV
City
Man, WV
Logan County, WV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy