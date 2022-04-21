Man arrested in Logan County on possession, gun charges

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken into custody for drug possession in Logan County on Wednesday.

Logan County deputies executed a search warrant on Pine Creek. They arrested Michael Napiers after finding more than three ounces of suspected fentanyl and several firearms.

Napiers’ criminal history revealed he was a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged with possession of fentanyl, transferring and receiving stolen property and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Also detained was Melvin Lowe Jr. who had a capias out of Logan County for aiding and abetting.

