Rankin elected commander of American Legion Post 25

SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) - The 10-year reforestation project at the Flight 93 National Memorial is officially completed. The National Park Service and other organizations have been working since 2012 to finish the tree planting on the one-time strip mine site. Each year, volunteers help plant native tree seedlings. Today, nearly 500 volunteers planted the seedling over 20 acres. "Every tree we plant here is a tree of hope, a tree of inspiration, and it's an idea that future generations will come here not just to see the memorial but to learn the stories of the passengers and the crew members of Flight 93, who on September 11th, gave their lives," said Katie Hostetler, the PIO of the Flight 93 National Memorial.Saturday, the goal of planting 150,000 trees over ten years was surpassed.

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO