Frontenac, MN

Visit Frontenac, other state parks for free

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontenac State Park in Goodhue County will be free to visit on Saturday, April 23. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hosts free park days every season. These days offer free...

www.republicaneagle.com

Sentinel

State parks open for camping

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources encourages anglers to consider using state park campsites for overnight fishing trips as trout season approaches. A total of 43 campgrounds throughout the state will provide camping for the April 2 opener. DCNR has opened additional campsites to accommodate...
HARRISBURG, PA
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS 58

Visit 31 Waukesha parks and win prizes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department is teaming up with ProHealth Care to encourage families and children to get outside as the weather warms up. The Playground Passport Challenge highlights the city’s 31 park playgrounds. Residents are encouraged to visit each playground in...
WAUKESHA, WI

