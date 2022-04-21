ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gunman seen in disturbing video arrested on murder charges after killing security guard, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOEdD_0fGBMUgP00
Security officer killed in Atlanta (WSB)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said Thursday that they have arrested a man on murder charges after a security guard was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta restaurant Monday.

Anthony Frazier, 51, was gunned down outside of the American Wings and Seafood restaurant on Cleveland Ave around 7 p.m.

Police released disturbing surveillance video that showed a man walk up on Frazier from behind with a gun in his hand.

Police said Thursday that they have arrested Stanley Anderson, 30, and believe that his motive was robbery.

Police staged a manhunt Wednesday afternoon after someone reported seeing a person who matched a description of the suspect released through CrimeStoppers.

One officer was injured as police chased Anderson through the woods. Officers were able to take him into custody.

Anderson, who has a history of criminal activity, was charged with one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSAV News 3

14-year-old girl charged with involuntary manslaughter of teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 14-year-old girl was charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD said Jaylen Olinde was found shot in the 700 block of W. 35th Street on March 13. The shooting happened around 10:30 that morning. The 14-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Anderson
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Security Guards#Atlanta Police#Crimestoppers#Cox Media Group
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Update: Missing 12-year-old Georgia girl found

JONESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 3:53 p.m.: She has been found. Initial report: Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teen. Now they need your help to find her. Makayla Brown, 12, was last seen at her home in Jonesboro on...
JONESBORO, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy