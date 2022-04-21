Gunman seen in disturbing video arrested on murder charges after killing security guard, police say

Security officer killed in Atlanta (WSB)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said Thursday that they have arrested a man on murder charges after a security guard was shot and killed outside of a southwest Atlanta restaurant Monday.

Anthony Frazier, 51, was gunned down outside of the American Wings and Seafood restaurant on Cleveland Ave around 7 p.m.

Police released disturbing surveillance video that showed a man walk up on Frazier from behind with a gun in his hand.

Police said Thursday that they have arrested Stanley Anderson, 30, and believe that his motive was robbery.

Police staged a manhunt Wednesday afternoon after someone reported seeing a person who matched a description of the suspect released through CrimeStoppers.

One officer was injured as police chased Anderson through the woods. Officers were able to take him into custody.

Anderson, who has a history of criminal activity, was charged with one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

©2022 Cox Media Group