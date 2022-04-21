ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Trading Post Numbers for Thursday 4/21/2022

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(all numbers 573 area code unless...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Amesite AMST stock increased by 10.7% to $0.67 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. Tarena International TEDU stock moved upwards by 8.44% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.6 million. Harbor Custom Dev HCDI shares increased...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Credit Suisse Lists Reason Behind Its Bullishness On Amazon Ahead Of Q1

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), leaving its price target unchanged at $4,100 (38.3% upside) ahead of its Q1 FY22 results. Amazon had spent more money on e-commerce-focused CapEx in the last two years than it has in the prior decade preceding the pandemic, with greater willingness to own fulfillment/transport assets. It looked to insource more of its delivery to drive savings vs. outsourcing to couriers at their markups.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 236 companies hit new 52-week lows. Salesforce CRM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE was the biggest loser, trading down 35.17% to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coinbase stock sinks toward a record low, after J.P. Morgan says it expects surprise 'bigger loss' in Q1

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, -6.67% sank 7.2% in afternoon trading Thursday toward yet another record low, after J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington cut his stock price target by about 31%, citing lower crypto prices and "notably" lower volume that previously forecast. The crypto-trading platform's stock reversed an earlier gain of as much as 4.3%, at the intraday high of $153.44 reached just minutes after the opening bell. Worthington lowered his price target to $258 from $296, but he reiterated the overweight rating he's had on the stock since he started covering it in May 2021, as the new target still represents about 89% upside from current levels. "The cryptomarkets are in need of some excitement in terms of new products and/or new use cases to continue to drive the cryptomarkets to becoming more mainstream, thus driving activity levels," Worthington wrote in a note to clients. He expects a "bigger loss" in the first quarter and the second quarter, given increased investment and the slower start to second-quarter trading volumes. The company is slated to report first-quarter results on May 10, with analysts surveyed by FactSet expecting, on average, earnings of 2 cents a share. The stock has plunged 45.9% year to date, while bitcoin.
STOCKS
Reuters

Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

(Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix on Wednesday, locking in a loss of more than $400 million as the streaming service’s stock plunged following news that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

Amazon Web Services has the biggest market share in a fast-growing area. Amazon's leading online retailing business will benefit over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Death Cross Looms Over Baxter Intl Investors

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baxter Intl BAX. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Tarbell

The Potter Report: An Analysis of UnitedHealth Group’s Earnings Report

If there was ever any dispute that the U.S. government has become the biggest and most reliable cash cow for America’s for-profit health insurers, UnitedHealth Group’s first-quarter 2022 earnings report put that dispute to rest. Over the past 10 years, United, America’s biggest health insurer, has seen its...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Stock Market Sell-off? 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Some investors may understandably be concerned about the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Endo International ENDP stock rose 7.3% to $2.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 813.7K shares, which is 18.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $649.7 million. Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock moved...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Zscaler Stock a Buy Now?

Zscaler’s stock price has declined nearly 40% from its all-time high. Its stock is still richly valued relative to its comparable peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Plunged 12% This Week, but Could Bottom

The Chinese auto industry is struggling to grow amid the coronavirus outbreak. Nio's production has been hit as well, but it isn't the only one, and it may not be as bad as it sounds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy