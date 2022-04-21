ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia, Buick Enclave Recalled Over Exploding Airbag Inflators

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and General Motors have issued a product safety recall for certain examples of the 2015 model year Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia crossovers due to an airbag inflator explosion risk. The problem: affected vehicles may feature an airbag inflator manufactured by...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Traverse#Gmc Acadia#Vehicles#Arc Automotive Inc#Nhtsa#Arc Inc#Buick Enclave 2015#Gmc Acadia Number
