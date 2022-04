SAN DIEGO — Sempra Energy, the parent company of San Diego Gas & Electric, is paying out its highest profits ever to its investors this month. The upcoming payout to investors on Friday comes on the heels of a massive spike in bills for many SDG&E customers, who already shoulder the highest per-unit electric prices in the country. SDG&E executives blamed inflation and an unusual spike in the cost of natural gas for the higher utility bills. The spikes came after the utility raised its rates for the year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO