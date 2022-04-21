ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid want Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle in shock transfer after midfielder’s stunning start at St James’ Park

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

REAL MADRID are keeping tabs on Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes ahead of the summer transfer window.

That is according to AS, who claim that Real are looking to strengthen in midfield as Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are all in their 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbsSB_0fGBLC0M00
Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes has impressed in his short stint in the Premier League Credit: Reuters

Los Blancos have already started adding some youth in the middle of the park with the signing of Eduardo Camavinga, 19, last summer and are currently eyeing Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni, 22.

However, the Madrid giants have also been impressed with how well and quickly Bruno has adapted to life at St James' Park after his January move from Lyon.

The defensive midfielder joined the Magpies' Saudi-led revolution following a club-record £43million deal.

The 24-year-old has since been established as a key player under Eddie Howe as he helped the Toon climb out of the relegation zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOxuf_0fGBLC0M00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsUEl_0fGBLC0M00

The Brazil international has already amassed an impressive total of three goals and one assist in 12 appearances.

Bruno was previously linked with Arsenal but Newcastle won the bidding war.

Real's rivals Atletico Madrid also kept tabs on the versatile midfielder and considered a move after Thomas Partey joined the Gunners in 2020.

But Atletico ultimately decided against it and instead signed Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Bruno, though seems totally focused on Newcastle and has big goals at Tyneside.

The Brazilian tipped the former relegation strugglers to become Premier League contenders next season.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Harry Maguire told to leave Man Utd in 72 hours in horror bomb threat, Kalvin Phillips transfer talks, Ronaldo latest

MANCHESTER UNITED captain Harry Maguire has been left shocked after receiving a bomb threat. A psychotic fan warned the England centre-back to leave United in 72 hours or die. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick said: "This is another bad sign of the crazy world we're living in and obviously I feel sorry for Harry that he had that terrible experience."
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Geoffrey Kondogbia
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Eduardo Camavinga
Person
Eddie Howe
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo trains alongside his team-mates for the first time since the Manchester United star announced the tragic death of his baby son... raising the possibility that he could be ready to play against Arsenal on Saturday

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to train alongside his Manchester United team-mates for the first time since he announced the tragic death of his newborn baby son. The Portuguese star and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday night, adding that only the birth of a healthy twin baby girl gave them 'the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Atletico Madrid#Arsenal#Monaco#St James Park#Magpies#Saudi#Newcastle#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Bayern, PSG aim to seal titles; City plays Watford

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Bayern Munich can seal a record 10th consecutive Bundesliga title in style with three games remaining with a victory at home over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Bayern is hoping to continue its strong record against Dortmund after winning their last seven encounters. In Europe’s top five leagues, Bayern is tied for the record of nine consecutive titles with Juventus, which won Serie A every season from 2012 to 2020. For Dortmund, Erling Haaland ended a goal drought by scoring twice against Wolfsburg last week amid speculation over his future. Elsewhere, Leipzig hosts Union Berlin for the second time this week after winning their German Cup semifinal, and Champions League-chasing Freiburg hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bayer Leverkusen visits last-placed Greuther Fürth, Eintracht Frankfurt takes on Hoffenheim, and Cologne plays Arminia Bielefeld.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Marcus Rashford to leave Man United, Barcelona eyeing move

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Rashford to leave Man United as Barcelona eye move. Barcelona could move for Manchester...
MLS
Fox News

Cristiano Ronaldo scores on return to United team after death of son

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the Manchester United team on Saturday after missing a game while grieving the death of his newborn son. The Portugal star raised his left arm and pointed to the sky in a subdued celebration of his 100th Premier League goal, coming in the first half at Arsenal after the home fans had risen to applaud United's No. 7 when the clock hit the seventh minute in a show of solidarity.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Erik ten Hag making Manchester United plans ahead of becoming manager, but focused on Ajax

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag says he is spending time making plans for Manchester United ahead of becoming manager at the end of the season. Ten Hag, who was confirmed by United as their new manager on Thursday, still has to decide on who will be part of his coaching staff at Old Trafford and is facing a big summer of recruitment with many players expected to leave.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard is spotted in France scouting Marseille's Boubacar Kamara ahead of potential summer move.. but Aston Villa boss is also looking at Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and PSV's Ibrahim Sangare to bolster his midfield

Aston Villa will target two central midfielders this summer after boss Steven Gerrard watched Marseille star Boubacar Kamara in action this week. Kamara will be coveted by a number of clubs as his contract expires at the end of the campaign, meaning the 22-year-old – valued at about £25million – could be signed by an English club for no transfer fee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
400K+
Followers
20K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy