ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Russia sanctions Kamala, husband Doug, Mark Zuckerberg, transgender admiral Rachel Levine and ABC's George Stephanopoulos for pushing the US's 'russophobic agenda' and hitting back at Biden's sanctions

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xQdc_0fGBL39400
Russian President Vladimir Putin's government sanctioned 29 more prominent Americans after the autocrat claims to have successfully tested an ICBM dubbed 'Satan 2'

Russia is sanctioning 29 more prominent Americans on Thursday including Vice President Kamala Harris, her husband Doug Emhoff, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over their alleged roles in pushing a 'Russophobic agenda.'

The Kremlin announced it was hitting back at President Joe Biden's 'constantly widening' net of sanctions against Russian officials, their families, businessmen and cultural figures by adding more than two dozen American public figures to its own 'stop list.'

In addition to Harris and Emhoff, Russia is targeting U.S. officials including Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, deputy defense secretary Kathleen Hicks and State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Vladimir Putin is also sanctioning Biden health official Admiral Rachel Levine.

Levine, who is transgender, was listed under her pre and post transition names as 'Richard/Rachel Levine.'

Journalists like ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos and CNN's Bianna Golodryga -- who was born in the former Soviet Union -- are also on the list.

Golodryga invoked her Eastern European roots when she found out about the sanctions, writing on Twitter: 'When my parents and I left the Soviet Union as refugees in 1980, we were told that our feet will never touch Soviet soil again. I guess the Kremlin waited more than four decades (and an unprovoked war against a former member state) to make it this official?'

The CEOs of LinkedIn and Bank Of America have also been blacklisted by Moscow, in addition to a slate of technology and aerospace company leaders.

During a State Department news briefing on Thursday, Price said it was an 'accolade to have earned the ire of a government that lies to its own people' in response to his own sanctions.

But Kremlin officials who put the list together appear to have made multiple mistakes.

In sanctioning Mitchell Institute of Aerospace Power Studies head David Deptula, the Foreign Ministry's sanctions list drops a letter from his surname to read 'Deptua.'

And it appears Russian officials have confused two different Edward Acevedos -- sanctioning the 'former member of the Illinois legislative assembly' and 'expert of the Wilson Center' as one person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u281z_0fGBL39400
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are the highest-profile government officials on the Kremlin's new blacklist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDMGP_0fGBL39400
It also includes Biden health official Rachel Levine (left), who the Kremlin listed under both her pre- and post-transition names 'Richard/Rachel Levine,' and journalists like ABC's George Stephanopoulos 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L87EA_0fGBL39400

The former, ex-Illinois state Rep. Eddie Acevedo, was sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud charges last month.

Eddy Acevedo, who the Kremlin likely meant to sanction, is the chief of staff and senior adviser to the president of policy think tank the Wilson Center.

It comes after the U.S. Treasury Department unveiled another round of sanctions against Russia, after already cracking down on its top financial institutions and officials up to Putin himself.

The U.S. and its western allies have imposed several rounds of economic restrictions on Moscow since Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Wednesday's American sanctions targeted a commercial Russian bank and a bitcoin mining company, in an effort to crack down on Moscow's ability to evade sanctions using cryptocurrency.

Russia's crypto mining industry is reportedly the third-largest in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0op0ZT_0fGBL39400
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg was also sanctioned in addition to the CEOs of LinkedIn and Bank of America, among others

Sanctions also hit more than 40 people and entities linked to previously-blacklisted Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev.

Biden's Justice Department brought charges against Malofeyev, a pro-Kremlin media mogul, earlier this month after he was accused of violating sanctions levied over Russia's invasion.

'Our message to those who continue to enable the Russian regime through their criminal conduct is this: It does not matter how far you sail your yacht. It does not matter how well you conceal your assets,' Attorney General Merrick Garland said during an April 6 press conference announcing the charges.

'It does not matter how cleverly you write your malware or hide your online activity. The Justice Department will use every available tool to find you, disrupt your plots, and hold you accountable.'

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the time, 'We have our eyes on every dollar and jet. We have our eyes on every piece of art and real estate, purchased with dirty money and on every bitcoin wallet filled with proceeds of theft, and other crimes.'

She accused Malofeyev of 'flagrantly and repeatedly' violating sanctions while attempting to start media outlets that would 'spread pro-Kremlin misinformation.'

Americans sanctioned by Moscow on Thursday join a lengthy list including the president, his son Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and others -- including nearly every member of the United States House of Representatives.

And on Wednesday, Putin announced his military conducted a successful missile test -- with a rocket that could carry a nuclear warhead.

The intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) has been dubbed 'Satan 2' by NATO and is considered to be Russia's most powerful such weapon.

The Pentagon, however, dismissed concerns that day that the ICBM poses a threat to the U.S. or allied nations.

Comments / 49

Mikaela Teeple
1d ago

I know what's going on in the, Ukraine is terrible, but please think of it this way....If Russia was building military bases on the Mexico or Canada border, the US would lose their 🤬 and that war would be justified, no? All Putin wants is the Ukraine to remain neutral and not join NATO. This isn't a tall order. We are NOT getting the truth of this war. I seem to remember the Ukrainian President condemning the US for, "misinformation and scaring ppl" into thinking Russia would attack. How quickly we forget. He said, Russia was no threat, then bang and we are now here. Ppl please listen to all sides. Its the only way to make an educated decision on all this.

Reply(6)
18
Jesse Grant
2d ago

that's funny. he's still a monster he has killed so many people

Reply
20
Related
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Biden is in trouble and he wants Americans to point the finger elsewhere

After focusing mostly on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and handling the war in Ukraine, President Joe Biden got a sucker punch on Wednesday with inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation hit a 40-year high, saying that the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose by 8.5 per cent in the past 12 months before seasonal adjustment.The last time that inflation was that high was in 1981, when Ronald Reagan was president — after he beat Jimmy Carter largely because Americans were dissatisfied with Carter’s policies on inflation. As Rick Perlstein’s 2020 book Reaganland notes, then-Senator...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bianna Golodryga
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Merrick Garland
The Independent

Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Racism#Americans#Facebook#Kremlin#Russian#Pentagon#State Department#Abc News#Cnn#Eastern European#Twitter#Soviet#Linkedin#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

342K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy