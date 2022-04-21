ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two Columbus men sentenced to prison for narcotics, bodies found in Hilltop

By Maeve Walsh
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for their involvement in a narcotics ring and the murders and dismemberment of two people in 2018.

Lashawn Lee White, 47, and Charles Koon, 52, were sentenced for their connection to an alleged narcotics conspiracy in August 2018 that led to the murder of three people, two of whom were found dismembered and covered in concrete in a Hilltop basement, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Justice Department alleged that the attempt of five Columbus men, who were charged by a federal grand jury in September, to rob drugs and money from a local marijuana dealer resulted in the shooting death of one resident.

In an attempted cover-up, the department alleged that one defendant killed two individuals, Tera Pennington, 46, and Henry Clay Watson, 49 , who knew about the first murder.

The bodies of Pennington and Watson were discovered in January 2021 in a basement on Sullivant Avenue where they were covered in concrete and partially dismembered.

Tera Pennington and Henry Watson
Koon, who was charged in February 2021 for moving, dismembering and burying the bodies of the murder victims, was sentenced to 5 years and 3 months in prison, according to the Justice Department.

Charged for his involvement in the alleged narcotics ring, White was found with fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone, three pistoles, a sawed-off shotgun and $20,000 in cash. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, the Justice Department said.

In total, 13 people have been charged with crimes related to the incident.

