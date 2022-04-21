ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Annual Wing Fling returns to Loganville May 7th

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow in its seventh year, the annual Loganville Wing Fling is back next month. Whether you’re a culinary expert or just somebody who enjoys good food, good music, and a whole lot of fun, you’re invited to again be a judge in this very popular...

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun County Journal

YMCA Spring 5K in Calhoun County

Come join the YMCA Spring 5K at 8:00 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Join Anniston Orthopaedics and YMCA Calhoun County for their annual Spring Run/Walk! The 5K route will take you through historic downtown Anniston, with refreshments and an awards ceremony to follow.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Complex

Mother of ‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Launches Fundraiser to Open Restaurant in His Honor

A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Loganville, GA
Loganville, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

It’s Atlanta Burger Week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Burger Week is here and the CBS46 team is helping you celebrate!. Between April 18 and April 24, support Atlanta’s local burger businesses by visiting and voting for your favorite one all while enjoying their delicious deals. Each establishment will be serving up their specialty burger in hopes to be this year’s winner.
ATLANTA, GA
WTOK-TV

Vitalant hosts annual Spring Fling Blood Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A lot of people turned out to give the gift of life Friday in Meridian. The annual Vitalant Spring Fling Blood Drive continues until 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The need for blood donations has been at an all-time high the last couple...
MERIDIAN, MS
Malika Bowling

Here are the top 5 restaurants in Woodstock, Georgia

downtown Woodstock (Rootstock Restaurant)Malika Bowling (roamilicious.com) In recent years, Woodstock, Georgia has become quite the fun spot to hang out on weekends. Their downtown is lively and features some fabulous restaurants. Here are the top restaurants to put on your list when you are headed to Woodstock.
WOODSTOCK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fling
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Broadway Festivals seeks vendors for July 4th festivities

Plans are fully under way for the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event this July 4th. Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are available through the organization's website, https://www.broadwayfestivals.com/forms-applications.
FESTIVAL
KTRE

WEBXTRA: Diboll hosts area Special Olympics

Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation. The fight against financial crime in Texas is underway inside the old downtown Tyler fire station. In its first several months of operation, the new Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has already intercepted close to $3.5 million. averaging about a half-a-million dollars each month.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KATC News

Morgan Wallen at The Cajundome

On April 23, 2022, Morgan Wallen fans begun lining up at 4 pm despite the concert not starting until 7pm. Event Parking was not far behind the line, concert goers utilized event parking with the help of Lafayette Police Department.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy