We’re all looking forward to Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle this summer. The opening date is set for May 20 to coincide with the Fiddlehead Festival. Many of the things we love about the concert series are coming back like food trucks, vendors and some of the best local bands in the area. There are also some new things happening in 2022. Christy Daggett is the Chair of the Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee. She’s been in that role since August 2021.

