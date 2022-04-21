White House says DeSantis Disney moves and parental rights law are 'just wrong'

Related
'Let’s Go Brandon' New Jersey candidate forced off ballot
A New Jersey congressional candidate donning a "Let's Go Brand*n — FJB" campaign slogan announced he is ending his bid in the Republican primary after failing to secure enough valid signatures.
Disney has lost $50 billion in value since war with Florida began
Disney's stock has lost nearly $50 billion in value since the start of March, when it took a political gamble to oppose Florida's controversial new education law.
AOC warns Republicans could reject presidential winner if they take the House
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned the GOP could reject future presidential election results if it wins control of the House in 2022.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in Walt Disney, which she says is 'pro-child predator'
Disney must "pay a price," Greene told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Greene herself has invested in Disney stock.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got 'a great slap in the face' at Florida Capitol over abortion, transgender rights
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, the state's agricultural commissioner, conducted the event in an official — not campaign — capacity.
DeSantis Signs ‘Don’t Say My Momma So Fat’ Bill, Forcing Democrats To Constantly Say ‘My Momma So Fat’
Looking more presidential every day, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed into law a brilliant piece of legislation called the “Don’t Say ‘My Momma So Fat’” Bill, forcing the nation’s democrats to go around all day yelling that their mommas are so fat. “My...
Betsy DeVos is back — and her family is flooding Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with cash
Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her family have donated more than $280,000 to back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election effort amid his crackdown on discussions of race and sexual orientation in schools. DeVos, who served four years as former President Donald Trump's education chief, personally contributed $5,500 to a...
The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands
Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
Former Trump Lawyer Breaks With DeSantis Over Disney: He's 'Over the Line'
Jenna Ellis said law and policy should be fair and "not vengeful."
DeSantis is right. Thanks to ‘Woke’ Disney, my son won’t wear his Dalmatian-fur coat.
Is Disney, a company that has tried to normalize pants-less ducks, using colorfully animated wokeness to destroy America? According to Fox News, yes.
Alabama passes law forcing teachers and counselors to out transgender students to their parents
The bill also makes it a felony for doctors to prescribe gender-affirming medication, hormones, or treatment to any minor who is trying to transition.
Trump's Fears About Liz Cheney Race May Be Coming True
Cheney's funds and the fact that other GOP candidates are vying for the nomination for her seat may work against Donald Trump's strategy to have her defeated.
Florida Republicans back down in standoff with DeSantis over congressional map
The GOP-controlled Florida Legislature is throwing in the towel after a public fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, over his desire to draw a new congressional map that would carve up two largely Black districts. Republican leaders acquiesced Monday and said the Legislature will let the governor’s office present...
Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney
Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator
When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
Despite new scandal, Kimberly Guilfoyle appears to stick with Missouri candidate Eric Greitens
When Guilfoyle first started working for Greitens, Trump reportedly said, "Why the f-k is she working for him?"
Trump says people will be 'very happy' with his 2024 decision because 'it's a little boring now'
"Would they run against me? I doubt they would run against me. I doubt it," Trump said of other potential Republican 2024 presidential candidates.
DeSantis warns migrants bused from Texas to DC: 'Do not come to Florida. Life will not be easy for you'
EXCLUSIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning migrants not to come to his state after a bus full of migrants from Texas who were dropped off at the U.S. Capitol said they plan to head to Miami. A bus full of 23 migrants from Texas unloaded at the foot of...
Joe Manchin is raising fresh doubts about the Biden administration’s bid to revive the Iran nuclear deal.
He warned the administration to "not repeat the mistakes of the past." The news: In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he’d “do everything in my power to ensure we do not repeat the mistakes of the past” when it comes to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
