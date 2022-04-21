Fire Weather Watch issued for Hamilton, Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Minnesota...and southeastern and northeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Traill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK...SOUTHERN GRAND FORKS AND EASTERN TRAILL COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillsboro, or 35 miles south of Grand Forks, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cummings, Buxton, Reynolds, Thompson, Merrifield and Grand Forks. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 99 and 141. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
