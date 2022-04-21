ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines will allow passengers banned for mask rules to fly again

By THOMAS FORESTER
FOX26
FOX26
 2 days ago
GAINSVILLE, FLA. (WGFL) —Airlines passengers banned for breaking masking rules may soon be able to travel again. In the wake of a federal judge's ruling Monday that will allow masks to be optional on public transportation,...

