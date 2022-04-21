SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 baseball rankings: Undefeated Silo continues run at No. 1

By Buck Ringgold

Postseason baseball is on the horizon, and it has already started at the small classifications in Oklahoma.

Several teams are making their push for the postseason, either with district games or various tournaments. For one Oklahoma team, perfection remains a possibility, but it isn't the only undefeated team in the state chasing a similar goal.

Here now is the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 high school baseball rankings, with games updated through Wednesday.

1. Silo (20-0)

The Rebels continue their run as the only undefeated squad among classes 6A through 2A. Last week, they turned impressive wins against 4A Broken Bow (5-1) and 2A contender Wister (6-1); then on Monday, they defeated Class B No. 1 Roff, 11-8.

2. Edmond Deer Creek (24-6, 11-1 6A-1)

Deer Creek dropped two games in last week's Spartan/Tiger Turf War, though the Antlers did beat a surging Oktaha team which had already beaten several higher classification squads. The Antlers then moved closer to the district title with an impressive two-game sweep against a solid Westmoore squad.

3. Sand Springs (24-4, 9-3 6A-3)

Though the Sandites continue a very impressive stretch, having now won 14 of their last 15 games, they are currently tied for second in the district with Jenks, a game back of Owasso, which already swept Sand Springs.

4. Bixby (26-5, 10-2 6A-4)

Bixby dropped a pair of games at its Spartan/Tiger Turf War and scored a total of 11 runs in the four games the Spartans played. But they bounced back to remain atop 6A-4 with identical 8-7 wins against Stillwater earlier this week.

5. Tuttle (26-5, 13-1 4A-1)

Tuttle posted an impressive win last week against 3A contender Heritage Hall but lost to another 3A stalwart, Oklahoma Christian School. But the Tigers continue their run toward a district title and are also 18-1 against fellow 4A foes.

6. Owasso (22-7, 10-2 6A-3)

The Rams maintained their first-place lead in 6A-3 with a doubleheader sweep this week against Ponca City. Owasso attempts to finish off the regular-season district title with two games next week against Broken Arrow.

7. Heritage Hall (20-2, 10-0 3A-3)

The Chargers were cooled off by Tuttle, but they rebounded by scoring 54 runs over their next three ballgames.

8. Verdigris (22-4, 12-0 4A-5)

After dropping four of six ballgames, the Cardinals have righted the ship, reeling off five straight wins, averaging exactly 11 runs in that span. They scored 11 runs in the opener of a district series Monday with Berryhill, and the Cardinals went on to post the sweep a day later.

9. Jenks (24-6, 9-3 6A-3)

Jenks dropped a pair of games at last week's Spartan-Tiger Turf War. But the Trojans rebounded by sweeping Broken Arrow in district play; the latter a 7-5 extra-inning decision in Tuesday's second game.

10. Cushing (24-3, 12-2 4A-6)

The Tigers have won 19 of their past 20 games, capped by a district sweep against fellow 4A-6 contender Bristow earlier in the week. But they shared the regular-season district title with Lincoln Christian, having split against the Bulldogs in early March.

11. Blanchard (22-4, 11-0 4A-2)

Blanchard won four of five games over the past week, with the lone loss coming to Tuttle. But the Lions continue their march through 4A-2 unblemished.

12. Piedmont (21-4, 11-1 5A-1)

Piedmont resoundingly won the opening game of its district series Monday against Bishop McGuinness, 16-5. But the Fighting Irish turned the tables the next day, handing the Wildcats a 9-3 defeat. Piedmont, though, remains in first place in 5A-1, a game ahead of Carl Albert. Those two teams will face off for the district title next week.

13. Edmond North (22-4, 8-2 6A-1)

A surging Huskies squad went 5-0 over the past week, with three of those wins coming in the Northwest Optimist Tournament over the weekend. North then swept Putnam City West in a district series earlier in the week.

14. Victory Christian (27-4, 14-0 3A-7)

The Conquerors wrapped up the regular-season district championship this week by sweeping Spiro. They will take part in the Salina Tournament this weekend.

15. Bristow (19-3, 11-3 4A-6)

Bristow had high hopes entering this week's pivotal district series with Cushing, but those hopes by the Pirates were dashed by the Tigers in a sweep. As a result, Bristow ended up in third place in 4A-6.

16. Collinsville (26-5, 9-1 5A-4)

The Cardinals were edged in extra innings by Coweta in the opening game of their 5A-4 series, but Collinsville rebounded the following day with a 10-8 win to stay a game in front of Grove and Claremore for first place. Collinsville will face Claremore in the final district series of the season next week.

17. Sapulpa (22-8, 12-0 5A-3)

Winners of 14 of their last 15 ballgames, the Chieftains continued their hold on the district lead with a two-game sweep this week against McAlester, winning 5-2 on Monday and 5-3 on Tuesday.

18. Westmoore (20-9, 8-4 6A-1)

Westmoore got a rousing 7-6 extra-inning win against Norman on April 15, but the Jaguars were then swept by Edmond Deer Creek in a district series this week, scoring eight total runs.

19. Edmond Santa Fe (20-9, 10-2 6A-2)

Santa Fe got an 11-3 win against Owasso on April 16. The Wolves dropped the opening game of their district series Monday with Norman, 4-2, before coming back on Tuesday with an 8-2 win.

20. Choctaw (21-6, 6-4 6A-2)

The Yellowjackets had impressive wins at last weekend's Spartan/Tiger Turf War, beating Deer Creek 7-2 and 19-4 against Jenks, but turned right around and lost, 5-2, to Moore on Monday. Choctaw bounced back on Tuesday with a 10-0 win.

21. Washington (22-7, 12-0 3A-2)

The Warriors have now won 12 straight games, with the last six coming in district action. Washington got its latest two wins against Lindsay, 4-1 on Monday and 12-2 on Tuesday.

22. Oklahoma Christian School (25-6, 14-0 3A-1)

OCS has now won eight straight games, the last two outscoring Hennessey, 28-0, in a district sweep this week. The Saints have also won 14 of their past 15 ballgames.

23. Canute (20-1)

Canute started postseason play in Class A by sweeping Burns Flat-Dill City in the district playoffs on Tuesday, winning 8-0 in the opening game and 12-0 in the nightcap. The Trojans now move on into next week's Class A regional tournament.

24. Duncan (20-6, 12-0 5A-2)

The Demons dropped two games at last weekend's Guthrie Tournament, but they remained atop the district with a two-game sweep this week against Lawton MacArthur, the latter a 1-0 win in extra innings. Duncan has a pivotal 5A-2 series next week with Noble, which also hasn't lost in district play.

25. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (34-0)

A Class A team, the Mustangs have been rolling all season. They are 13-0 against fellow Class A teams and also 13-0 against Class B squads. They are also 3-0 against 3A teams, including back-to-back shutouts against Chisholm and Alva earlier this month. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale will play its district tournament this weekend, with Drumright and Yale also involved.