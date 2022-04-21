Man injured in shooting in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting in North Memphis that left one man injured.
Officers were called out to the 700 block of Decatur around noon Thursday.
One person was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
