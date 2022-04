AUBURN HILLS, MI – Auburn Hills firefighters rescued several cats from the burning home on Wednesday afternoon, April 20, officials said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:58 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the 2100 block of Kircher Court in Auburn Hills, according to a news release from the Auburn Hills Fire Department. Upon arrival, they found a detached garage, two vehicles and the residence on fire. The rear of the home was ablaze, and it had spread to the first and second floors, and the attic.

