ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart Beats Costco and Target for the Best Online Shopping Experience, According to Consumers

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3j33_0fGBFCeG00

Online shopping has seen an incredible rise because of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns. Indeed, total e-commerce sales for 2021 were estimated at $870.8 billion, an increase of 14%, according to the Commerce Department. But not all stores are faring the same and consumers are very particular in terms of what makes an online shopping experience worth their time and money.

Check Out: 10 Things You Always (and Never) Should Buy at the Dollar Store
Good To Know: 6 Household Staples That Are a Waste of Money

A new GOBankingRates survey that asked which store had the best online shopping experience finds that American consumers overwhelmingly favor Walmart for their online shopping, at 42%. In terms of age groups, the 65 and over age group had the strongest preference for Walmart at 49%, followed by the 45 to 54 age group at 47%, and the 55 to 64 age group at 40%. Following Walmart, Target takes the second spot with 31%, and Costco is far behind with 9%. Finally, at the bottom of the list for best online shopping experience are Ikea at 6%, Dollar General at 6%, Dollar Tree at 4% and Five Below at a meager 2%.

So what makes Walmart more attractive for online shopping? Keep reading to find out.

What Puts Walmart at No. 1 for Online Shopping?

There are a few offerings that have likely helped to boost Walmart ahead of the others.

Walmart+

According to experts, getting in the top spot is a combination of several factors, including the Walmart+ perk, Walmart’s same-day on-demand shopping service.

Shannon Vissers, retail analyst at MerchantMaverick.com , told GOBankingRates that Walmart+  is similar to Amazon Fresh or Instacart.

“Target does offer a similarly priced same-day delivery service called Shipt, but it doesn’t have as many benefits as Walmart+. In addition to free same-day delivery, Walmart+ also offers free ground shipping with no order minimum, and member prices on fuel and prescription meds,” Vissers said.

The Walmart+ Partnership With American Express

Another benefit (for some) Walmart+ members is its partnership with American Express, which was announced in October 2021.

“I remember it surprised a lot of people last year when American Express added a free Walmart+ membership for its Platinum cardmembers,” Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst, CreditCards.com , told GOBankingRates. “On the face of it, it seemed like an odd match — isn’t the Amex Platinum for millionaires, not the kinds of people who shop at Walmart? But Amex said Walmart is actually among the most popular retailers for its Platinum card members.”

POLL: How Much Do You Expect Your Tax Refund To Be This Year?

Variety of Items

Another factor that is appealing to consumers for online shopping is Walmart’s huge variety of items. Indeed, while Walmart, Target and Costco all offer highly navigable websites and apps, and have a convenient online checkout process, Walmart sells a much larger number of items than Target or Costco, Merchant Maverick’s Vissers said.

“The variety is pretty incredible, and Walmart is able to achieve it because it uses a vast seller marketplace, similar to Amazon. Target does have a seller marketplace called ‘Target Plus’ but it’s invite-only, and thus, much smaller than Walmart’s — 272 sellers on Target Plus versus 100,000 Walmart Marketplace sellers,” she said.

Catering to a Wide Range of Consumers

Some experts also note that another driver for Walmart is that the retailer has made tremendous efforts to cater to various audiences online.

For example, it has expanded the number of language offerings on its website, which is allowing it to be a frontrunner retailer among global audiences, as the use of native language makes the shopping experience one that is familiar and easy, Hila Shitrit-Nissim, CMO of BLEND Localization , told GOBankingRates. “This is just one of several ways they’ve created a meaningful online shopping experience for their customers,” Shitrit-Nissim said.

Gaining Access to Talent and Knowledge

Walmart’s omnichannel strategy that entailed purchasing successful e-commerce businesses, such as Jet.com, Bonobos and ModCloth, gave Walmart overnight access to the talent and know-how required to build a best-in-class online experience.

“Armed with this expertise, they’ve invested in a mobile app, fast shipping and buy online pick-up in-store (BOPIS) service, etc., to create a seamless customer experience,” Fang Cheng, founder and CEO of Linc , told GOBankingRates.

Accessibility

Cheng added that Walmart’s proximity to customers is a huge advantage over everybody — even Amazon.

“With more than 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart has made the claim in recent years that 90% of Americans live within only 10 miles of one of their stores. This goes back to the convenience of one-stop shopping while giving shoppers full control over how and where they receive online orders,” Cheng said. “Walmart has made BOPIS super easy, whether shoppers want the convenience of curbside grocery pick-up or prefer visiting a store because they’re concerned packages will be lost or stolen off their doorstep. Plus, nearby stores give shoppers an easy way to handle returns and receive in-person customer service, as needed.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Walmart Beats Costco and Target for the Best Online Shopping Experience, According to Consumers

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Shopping#Shopping Online#Target Stores#The Commerce Department#American
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over six decades years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You're likely to be more stylish

Not only is second-hand shopping good for the planet and your wallet, our new research finds the more style-conscious you are, the more likely you are to shop for second-hand clothes and accessories. In the 2020-21 financial year, 72% of Australians purchased at least one item of second-hand clothes—but we...
APPAREL
Kristen Walters

Another Walmart store set to close by end of April

Walmart shoppers in some parts of Washington state will need to find an alternative place to buy food and other household essentials. Serg3d/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) As Walmart seeks to ramp up offerings in many parts of the country, some stores in Washington are closing their doors for good. On April 22, the Walmart store location at SE 41st Pl. in Bellvue will no longer be open to customers.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
RESTAURANTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
133K+
Followers
10K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy