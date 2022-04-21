ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nicolas Cage Claims Elon Musk Doing Business in Las Vegas Ruined His Movie Studio Plan

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
On Wednesday (April 20th), Nicolas Cage made a claim that Tesla CEO Elon Musk doing business in Las Vegas is ruining his movie studio plans. During his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Cage spoke about the impact that Musk has on his film studio plans.

“I tried to get a movie studio built there. And then Elon Musk came in. And all the money I got for the studio, I got $80. They put it into the Tesla corporation. Which then, ironically, drained all the water out of the city. But I almost had. I almost had a studio out there.”

While Cage has been living in Las Vegas for nearly 17 years, he doesn’t bear any ill will towards the city about its decision. “Vegas has been good to me. It really has. It’s both a small town and a big city. It’s probably one of the most unique addresses in the world. If you want to go to the strip and participate, you can. But if you want to go just go with the locals and go to some of the cool restaurants, you can do that as well.”

According to Business Insider last fall, Elon Musk’s tunneling company, The Boring Company, received the green light to connect the Las Vegas strip with tunnels full of Teslas. The media outlet revealed that The Boring Company is aiming to cut down on traffic in cities by building underground roadways that are serviced by Tesla vehicles.

Nevada’s Clark County approved plans for the Vegas Loop, which is a 29-mile network of tunnels underneath the Las Vegas Strip. It is building on The Boring company’s first completed project: a 1.7-mile-long loop to ferry passengers around the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Nicolas Cage Reveals Details About His Former Pet, a Two-Headed Gopher Snake

Also during his interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Nicolas Cage shared more details about his former pet, which is a two-headed gopher snake. “Does that make me impossibly strange? That I had a two-head snake?”

Nicolas Cage went on to explain that he had been having dreams about two-headed eagles. “And one night, I had this dream and the next day, my manager at the time got this call,” Cage recalled. The call was about someone selling a two-headed snake. He purchased the creature for nearly $80,000.

However, Nicolas Cage admitted that things got a little complicated between the two heads of the snake. “It would fight. And one head was more dominant than the other. Why, I don’t know. It was going to the same stomach. But I would have to put a spatula between the two heads to feed them. And it just got a little too freaky.”

Nicolas Cage gave the snake to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans in 2008.

Scott Frates
2d ago

His movie studio business? When's the last movie ole Nick played in that was actually any good?

Reply(1)
7
