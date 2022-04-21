ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How ‘Happy Days’ Icon Ron Howard Feels About His Daughter Appearing on Star Wars Shows

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

Like many professions, acting often runs in the family. Ron Howard, star of the classic TV show Happy Days, now prefers to contribute to Hollywood from behind the camera. His daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, however, continues to build the Howard family’s legacy in acting. The actress got her start in acting at the young age of 8 and has built an impressive catalog of work in the three decades since.

After her work in the Twilight Saga, Bryce Dallas Howard moved on to a lead role in the Jurassic World franchise. Now, she’s set her sights on Star Wars. Though her acting career continues to flourish, the young Howard has been slowly building her resume as a director.

She’s directed one episode in each season of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian in addition to one episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Bryce Dallas Howard’s list of directing credits is short, but she’s already showing immense promise. Her episode of Boba Fett is considered one of the best in the series by both fans and critics.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Ron Howard gave his thoughts about his daughter’s work in the Star Wars franchise. “She works hard at it,” Howard said. “She always has. She’s been directing for about 10 or 11 years here and there, but working with Jon Favreau, working with Dave Filoni… She loves the galaxy, she’s got a good heart. She’s super bright and she’s a warrior in the workplace, in the best kind of way.”

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Talks Working With Ron Howard

While Ron Howard is in awe of his daughter’s success in Hollywood, the son of Howard’s Happy Days costar, Marion Ross, is in awe of Howard. In an interview with Fox News, Jim Meskimen, son of Happy Days‘ Marion Ross, opened up about what it’s like to work with Ron Howard.

Meskimen worked with Ron Howard as a teenager, long before the Happy Days star had found his stride with directing. “He was always very generous to allow me to audition,” Meskimen recalled. “Because of him, I got to work with Marisa Tomei, my first Oscar-winning performer. I’ve worked with many since then, but he gave me a start.”

Jim Meskimen went on to describe what it was like to get to know him as a director. “He was a successful actor, but he always had his eyes set on directing,” Meskimen said. “He spent his whole life in that pursuit and was determined to be successful. I’ve always been in awe of that kind of focus. I’m much more scattered.”

“But it was different with Ron,” Meskimen continued. “This was his dream and he was going to make it a reality, no matter how successful he was as an actor.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4: Will Netflix Launch Any Spin-off Shows After Part 2 Finale?

One week from today, on April 29, “Ozark” Season 4 Part 2 will drop on Netflix and conclude the thrilling, money-laundering drama. We’ll finally figure out if the Byrde family, led by Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) can make it out of the drug cartel unscathed. They’ve been laundering money for the Mexican cartel for years, and just when escape is possible, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) barges in to potentially ruin everything.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Was Shocked To Be Working With Mark Hamill

The Book of Boba Fett kind of turned into The Mandalorian season 2.5 towards the end of its six-episode run. The series featured an episode that focused primarily on Pedro Pascal's Djin Djarin, and the episode after focused on his characters relation ship with Grogru. In that same episode Rosario Dawson appears as Ahsoka Tano alongside Mark Hamil's Luke Skywalker. It turns out that the actress didn't even know she was shooting the scene with the Jedi until the day of. A fan asked Dawson on Twitter if she geeked out while filming with Luke Skywalker and the actress had this to say.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Jim Meskimen
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Marion Ross
Person
Jon Favreau
The Guardian

Coming of aged: why is Hollywood bringing back veteran stars?

Imagine you fell into a coma some time around the start of the millennium and just woke up. What year is it? You scan the cinema releases for clues. Let’s see: Keanu Reeves just had a new Matrix movie out, Tom Cruise has a Top Gun sequel coming out, Patrick Stewart is on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise, Jamie Lee Curtis is working on yet another Halloween sequel, and Michael Keaton is returning as Batman. Surely you’ve only been out a few months? Except, wait a minute: all these actors appear to have aged several decades. Except Tom Cruise, which is even more confusing.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Bryce Dallas Howard Breaks Silence on Concern Over The Mandalorian's Armor

We all know for a fact that Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian is nearly invincible with his beskar armor on but just how indestructible exactly is the Mandalorian iron? Is it really that durable that he's practically immune to any attacks as long as he's wearing it? We've seen him get hit with all sorts of weapons, oftentimes lasers over the course of the hit Disney+ series but Mando, for the most part still seems okay.
MOVIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard Family#Film Star#Disney Series
epicstream.com

Jennifer Garner Shock: Ben Affleck's Ex Caught 'Flirting' With Bradley Cooper? Samuel, Seraphina, Violet Have Reportedly Met John Miller's Children Already

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper have known each other for years. Their relationship has existed for over two decades already, which actually started in 2001 when they both starred in JJ Abram's Alias. The friendship of Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper flourished through the years both on-screen and off-screen. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: King Richard Star And Jada Pinkett Smith On The Brink Of An 'Ugly' Divorce? Actor Seen In This Asian Country After Controversial Slapping Incident

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have instantly become the talk of the town following the actor's slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. The King Richard actor shocked everyone when he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face during the comedian's presentation for Best Documentary Feature.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

437K+
Followers
47K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy