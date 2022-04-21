ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major Update About Next ‘Jesse Stone’ Movie

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEisq_0fGBEwux00

Tom Selleck fans have long been waiting for the latest – and final – installment of the Blue Bloods star’s hit film franchise series Jesse Stone. Now, the longtime actor has given fans an awesome sneak-peek, updating viewers on the progress of the long-awaited film.

“I’m still working on it!” Tom Selleck confirms to his fans about a brand-new Jesse Stone installment. However, Selleck notes, this film will veer slightly from the other films within the popular film franchise.

“It isn’t the same cumulative narrative anymore,” Tom Selleck tells TV Insider of the newest Jesse Stone addition. Selleck explains that it was important that the films acknowledge that his character Jesse Stone has gotten older as the years have gone by.

“As time has passed, I’m older and the Jesse Stone audience needs to account for that,” the Blue Bloods star explains.

“He’s at a different part of his life,” the actor continues.

Will ‘Jesse Stone’ Be Finding a New Home in Latest Installment?

It’s an interesting take, watching Jesse Stone age just as anyone else would, and having the latest films adapt to this. However, Selleck says, this wasn’t the initial plan for the franchise after the completion of the ninth installment years ago.

“That’s interesting,” Selleck says of the new approach to the beloved character.

“But that’s not the script we started to do after we finished the ninth movie,” he adds. Selleck also notes that the Jesse Stone films have long been connected with the Hallmark channel. However, he says, there’s a chance this could change in the future.

“We have a deal with Hallmark Channel,” Selleck explains.

“But they’ve moved on to [other] shows,” he adds noting that if Hallmark doesn’t take the newest Jesse Stone film, the show will still go on!

“It’s saleable,” Tom Selleck says of the final Jesse Stone film.

“If it’s not on Hallmark, we could end up elsewhere,” the actor explains.

Tom Selleck’s Popular ‘Jesse Stone’ Franchise Has Been a Hit Since 2005

Tom Selleck currently portrays New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the hit CBS television series Blue Bloods. The longtime actor has no doubt been a fan favorite for decades. From portraying the iconic Magnum P.I in the 1980s; to starring in some of our favorite films, Tom Selleck has become one of the most popular actors on both the big and the small screen with some very memorable roles.

Among these roles is Sellecks’ portrayal of Jesse Stone, a homicide detective. This character, and the franchise, are based on the popular novels written by Robert B. Parker. The first installment of the popular films first premiered in 2005 and has a total of nine films in its successful library. In addition to portraying the beloved homicide detective in the hit Jesse Stone films, Tom Selleck also serves as producer for the series.

Comments / 6

Helen B
1d ago

can't wait until the next Jessie Stone. Go ahead and age Jess we all are. just don't go on a streaming channel. with a 200 canle bill just to watch regular cable channel. not going over that.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Outsider.com

‘Jesse Stone’ Movies in Order: Here’s the Full List of the Tom Selleck Detective Films

The popular Jesse Stone film franchise has long been a fan favorite. Who wouldn’t love the series? You have Tom Selleck and all of his mustachioed charm; you have some intriguing detective work going on as Selleck’s homicide detective Jesse Stone works to solve some mysterious crimes; and, of course, you have storylines that we were first drawn to in the Robert B. Parker novels. So far, there are nine films included in the popular franchise, the first premiering in 2005. And, a tenth film is rumored to be on its way.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Jesse Stone
Person
Robert B. Parker
Person
Frank Reagan
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Bloods#Film Star
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette inundated with support and prayers after 'unbearable loss'

Former NCIS favorite Pauley Perrette was inundated with prayers and supportive messages from fans after she shared a heartbreaking post on Twitter. The former actress, who played chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto until 2018, took to the social networking site in November to pay tribute to those who had lost their lives, including her father. Marking All Saints Day on November 8, Pauley shared a somber photo of herself in a church surrounded by candles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

437K+
Followers
47K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy