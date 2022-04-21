ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90 Day Fiancé’ stars Anny Francisco, Robert Springs’ 7-month-old dies

By Francesca Bacardi
 2 days ago

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are mourning the loss of their 7-month-old baby, Adriel.

“Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a black ribbon against a white background on Thursday.

“I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

The couple, who married in September 2019, welcomed Adriel on Sept. 7, 2021. They are also mom and dad to 20-month-old daughter Brenda Aaliyah. Springs also has five children from previous relationships.

Springs has yet to comment publicly on his family’s heartbreaking loss.

Upon hearing the tragic news, fellow “90 Day” stars flooded Francisco’s comments section with their condolences.

“Im so incredibly sorry my friend! I wish I could take your pain away! 🙏♥️,” Amira Lollysa wrote.

“90 Day Fiancé” star Anny Francisco announced via Instagram on Thursday that her and Robert Springs’ baby Adriel has died.
“Omg, I can’t believe this. I am so very sorry. Words can not express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family,” Colt Johnson’s mother, Debbie, wrote. “I’m absolutely devastated. If I can do anything please let me know. Just remember that you guys need to be there for each other. This is just so very sad. My love and prayers are with you. 😢🙏”

“Oh Anny, that’s an unimaginable loss…. I am so sorry for you, Robert, and the family,” Michael Jessen added. “There are no words to describe the devastation…. You have all of our love and support 🙏🙏♥️♥️.”

In November 2021, the TLC stars shared a video of Adriel in the hospital and asked for prayers, Us Weekly reported .

Just days later, Springs revealed that their then 2-month-old baby was “on his way home” and thanked everyone for their “love and support.”

Msrubya Randolph
1d ago

Annie and Robert,I am truly sorry for your loss of your baby,I watch you both every since the show started,and you two are my favorite ❤ 💙, just want you to know your in my prayers for healing ,strength, and peace,I know loosing your child has put a strain on you both,but stay strong,have Faith and just know God is in control,it may seem like a never ending nightmare, but stay strong,trust God,and please communicate to Eachother as you go through healing. May God Bless you always.

ㅤSass
1d ago

Wowww, so very sad to hear this. My condolences to you both. May God give you peace and strength during this very difficult time. Our hearts are with you ☹️♥️

Teresa Crockett
23h ago

🙏🙏So very sorry for the loss of your angel 😇. Please Lord 🙏 I ask for strength and peace at this trying time for the entire family. I lift up the rest of the children to you at this time.

