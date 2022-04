Click here to read the full article. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will make his hosting debut at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, set for May 15 on NBC. His appearance as emcee will also mark the 25th anniversary of his first Billboard Music Awards win in 1997 for his album “No Way Out.” In addition, Combs will executive produce the live show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “This will be unlike any awards show. I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” said Combs in a statement. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and...

