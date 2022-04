SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Primary Election Day in Indiana is just two weeks away and residents throughout the Wabash Valley are getting ready to cast their votes. On Tuesday night, the Sullivan County Farm Bureau Inc. hosted a "Meet the Candidates" night for the area. Candidates running for federal, state, and county offices all came to introduce themselves and speak to members of the community.

