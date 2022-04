ST. LOUIS — The Urban League announced it is opening an entrepreneurship center in north St. Louis later this year. The organization is teaming up with Commerce Bank to open the facility at the corner of Newstead and Natural Bridge Avenues. The center will provide services to help entrepreneurs organize finances, learn how technology can help manage and expand businesses and create an ecosystem of businesses that will generate money and energy. They say about 75% of entrepreneurs who utilize the Urban League services improve their company’s bottom line.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO