Public Safety

SC inmate accused of threatening to assassinate President Biden and Vice President Harris

By Bethany Fowler
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WSPA) – A South Carolina inmate is accused of threatening to assassinate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Eric Anthony Rome Jr. is facing eight criminal charges that include threatening the United State President and Vice President as well as threatening federal officials and their families.

Based on the indictments, the first threat was made on July 13, 2020, and the last one on March 14, 2022.

Rome Jr. is currently being held at the Kirkland Correctional Institution for a 2019 bank robbery in Greenville County.

While an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution, Rome Jr. made a threat to take the life of and inflict bodily harm upon the Vice President of the United States on June 28, 2021.

According to the indictment, Rome Jr. called the South Carolina Department of Corrections and left the following voicemail:

My name is Eric Rome. I’m a member of the South Carolina Aryan Brotherhood. I don’t have long in prison, but I’ll be leaving early regardless. I’ve got an escape plan and my intention is to escape and kill Kamala Harris the Vice President. It’s unfortunate that I can’t take her somewhere… Yet, I mean shooting her will have to work. I intend to carry out a sniper attack against Kamala Harris. I will attempt to find her and kill her, and if I can’t, my brothers in the Aryan Brotherhood will. It’s very serious. White power.

On June 30, 2021, Rome Jr. made a threat to take the life of and inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States, the indictment said.

He called the South Carolina Department of Corrections and left the following voicemail:

The South Carolina branch of the Aryan Brotherhood can no longer tolerate a globalist communist President such as Joe Biden. We’ll be trying to assassinate him forthwith. I’ve an escape attempt planned to get out of this prison, which shouldn’t be hard because it’s done in SCDC all the time, and carry out a sniper attack on Joe Biden and take his life. I’m willing to die in the attempt. White power.

While an inmate at the Board River Correctional Institute, on November 19, 2021, Rome made a threat to take the life of and to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States and the Vice President of the United States.

According to the indictment, he called the South Carolina Department of Corrections and left the following voicemail:

This is a statement of intent by the Aryan Brotherhood of South Carolina and the Greenville, South Carolina, Proud Boys, our intent is war on the federal government and specifically the assassination of the feds, Marxist leader Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The death of these two has been decided based on a number of factors, not least of which being the theft of the last presidential election, promoting critical race theory in our schools, the vax mandate and using Marxist media outlets, notably CNN, to brainwash our citizens. These assassinations are imminent, and I, Eric Rome, of the Aryan Brotherhood, will have direct involvement. Secondly, also, we require the dishonorable judge, Joseph Anderson, the federal courthouse in Richland, South Carolina, to vacate the bench immediately; otherwise, we will execute the old man and post videos of his death on as many web platforms as we can, which judge, Joseph Anderson, convicted me on behalf of President Barack Obama in 2015, so I personally hope he doesn’t heed this advice so I can see him dead. My name is Eric Anderso. Make America Great Again.

In two of the indictments, Rome Jr. sent letters to the U.S. Supreme Court and a Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, claiming to contain anthrax.

“This letter contains weapons grade anthrax. You [sic] as good as dead having opened this,” part of the letter said.

In two other indictments, Rome Jr. threatened to injure the person whose letter was addressed, which included his supervising probation officer and the Senior United States District Judge.

On November 19, 2021, Rome Jr. threatened to assault and murder a United States Official, Judge Jospeh Anderson by voicemail, according to the indictment.

“We will execute the old man and post videos of his death on as many web platforms as we can,” part of the voicemail said.

In his voicemail, Rome Jr. said that Judge Anderson convicted him in 2015 on behalf of President Barack Obama.

