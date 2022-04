Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Just one day after Delaware County Council passed an emergency ordinance requiring advanced notice of future hospital and ward closures, WHYY News obtained a notice from Crozer Health that details additional closures in its hospitals.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO