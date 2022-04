It's been a huge day for the next chapter in The Fast Saga as Vin Diesel confirmed the title for the tenth, which is Fast X, along with the cast members confirmed to appear by the studio. Though Universal announced several franchise favorites will be back for the new movie, they didn't announce that everyone in the family would be back. Among those absent from the list was actress Helen Mirren, whose character Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw has now appeared in the three most recent entries in the series, that said she still thinks she'll be back.

