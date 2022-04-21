Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Captive Audience’ On Hulu, A Docuseries About The Steven Stayner Case, And How His Brother Ended Up Being A Serial Killer

Captive Audience is a three-part documentary about the Stayner case, which captivated the country when the 7-year-old was kidnapped from his hometown in California in December, 1972, and then captivated the country again when he came back to his family as a 14-year-old returned to his family in March, 1980. It also tells the story of his older brother Cary, who is now in prison after having been convicted of killing four women in the first half of 1999.

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: News reports about Steven Stayner., who returned to his family over 7 years after he was abducted.

The Gist: The series, directed by Jessica Dimmock, the series tells the story of the Stayners in three parts: Two parts involve Steven’s story, of how he lived with his abductor, Kenneth Parnell, who renamed him Dennis, then how tough it was to cope with life and the media crush after he came back. The third part involves his older brother Cary, who was convicted of murdering four women near Yosemite National Park over the first half of 1999.

Dimmock tells Steven Stayner’s story through interviews with Stayner’s mother, son and daughter, as well as interviews with his friends from the California town who knew him as Dennis Parnell. She also uses news footage, local newspaper clippings and scenes from the 1989 miniseries I Know My First Name Is Steven . She even has Corin Nemec, who played Steven in the miniseries, and Todd Andrews, who played Cary, read transcripts of interviews conducted by the writer of the miniseries, J.P. Miller.

The first episode takes a look at the kidnapping and the seven years Steven Stayner lived with Parnell; Stayner always wanted to go home, but Stayner repeatedly threatened him. But Stayner also wasn’t really disciplined for drinking, smoking, and wandering around his town. Stayner finally decided to do something when Parnell abducted a 5 year old, Timothy White; he didn’t want Timmy to go through the same nightmare he did.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? The case of Steven and Cory Stayner is unique, but its ’70s and ’80s timeframe recalls another docuseries, Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered .



Our Take: Captive Audience is trying to tell not one, but two remarkable stories in its three-episode season. Yes, they’re related because Cary is Steven’s older brother; they’re also related because Steven’s bumpy return to the Stayner family, as well as his untimely death in 1989, could have been part of the fuel that drove Cary to murder. But it also feels like Dimmock could have told a more integrated story that would give us an indication of where the story is going.

Given the fact that the series is only three 48-minute episodes, we were a bit surprised that the story of Steven’s abduction and years living with Parnell went so slowly and was devoid of details. There seemed to be too much of a dependence on scenes from the miniseries to fill in the blanks, despite the fact that we hear recordings from Miller that talked about moments he had to “soapify” or dramatize.

The other part that we’re not sure about is having Nemec and Andrews reading the interview transcripts for Steven and Cary, respectively. As much as Dimmock told both actors to read the transcripts and not try to act, neither veteran actor could help themselves; because of this, we became distracted by their performances than by the words they’re saying. We get that the recordings were a bit rough, but we would have rather heard the Stayners’ voices than from the actors that played them 33 years ago.

Because of the revelations about sexual assault Steven divulged during the trial, and the downward spiral he took in his life because of the crush of media coverage, we’re wondering if the story could have been better told in a tight 75 minute episode. Then, when Dimmock gets to Cary’s killings, how will she link that into Steven’s story? Is it going feel like it fits or will it feel forced? We’re not confident that it’ll be smooth given what we saw in the first episode.

Parting Shot: We hear J.P. Miller talk about ending part one of his miniseries on a cliffhanger.

Sleeper Star: Kay Stayner, Steven and Cary’s mother, is the glue that keeps this documentary together. She’s as stoic as she appeared to the press back in the ’70s, and she tells the story of her sons with a matter-of-factness that still has emotion behind it.

Most Pilot-y Line: Miller tells a producer, “I guess I’m going to have to grit my teeth and ‘soapify’ Kay a little bit.” He knows how cringeworthy that statement is, and he defends her stoicism, especially in the face of her husband Del falling apart while Steven was missing. But it also points to the reality of network TV in 1989, which just makes us shake our heads.

Our Call: STREAM IT. Despite our reservations on the style choices by Dimmock, the story of Captive Audience is compelling, and the twist that involves Cary is what has us most intrigued.

