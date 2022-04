The 2022 MLB is finally underway. The AL East is anticipated to become the most competitive division of them all, as four teams possess a serious chance of World Series contention, and then you have the Baltimore Orioles. I apologize to Orioles fans, but there’s no denying that this Baltimore team is positioned in an […] The post The Baltimore Orioles and the MLB American League East appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO