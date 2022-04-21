ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borderud presented O'Connor Award

Cover picture for the articleBaylor Law School faculty member and Waco City Council Member Josh Borderud received the 2020 American Inns of Court Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service at the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C., on March 26. The American Inns of Court presents the Sandra...

