Arson suspected in fire that left Girard family homeless

By Nadine Grimley, Chelsea Simeon
 2 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators believe that a fire that left a family of nine homeless was set intentionally.

The house on Churchill Road was destroyed last week.

Two adults and seven children lived there but weren’t home at the time that the fire started. Some dogs that lived in the home also weren’t there at the time, though pet fish died in the fire.

The family didn’t have renter’s insurance and lost pretty much everything in the fire.

Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi asks that anyone who has credible information on how the fire started to contact the fire department at 330-545-0436. Up to a $5,000 reward will be available for information that leads to a conviction.

WFMJ.com

Girard fire under investigation as arson

Last week, 21 News reported about a fire on Churchill Road in Girard that caused a family of nine to lose their home. Now, that fire is being investigated as arson. Girard Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi tells 21 News a sign was placed in the front yard today stating that the cause was believed to be arson.
Police looking for WalMart arson, burglary suspects

FREMONT (BCN) – Fremont police detectives are looking for multiple burglary suspects also involved in an arson fire at a Walmart store in the city. It happened Wednesday evening. Shortly after 8 p.m., Fremont police officers arrived on scene at the Walmart store, 40580 Albrae St., for a report of a large fire. A significant […]
