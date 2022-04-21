High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Winnebago; Worth The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worth County in north central Iowa Northeastern Hancock County in north central Iowa Northern Cerro Gordo County in north central Iowa Eastern Winnebago County in north central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mansfield to 6 miles northwest of Clear Lake, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Also, at 655pm..a 59 mph wind gust was observed at the Forest City Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northwood, Lake Mills, Manly, Emmons, Rice Lake, Plymouth, Fertile, Kensett, Grafton, Hanlontown, Joice, Scarville, Bolan, Pilot Knob State Park, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Hogsback Wildlife Area, Northwood Municipal and Rice Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 202 and 218. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

