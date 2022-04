CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by church services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Rev. Kevin Marks officiating, for Betty A. Smith, 86, who passed away early Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at her home, with her family by her side.

CAMPBELL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO