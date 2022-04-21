ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Buckle Up Louisiana! Free Child Safety Seat Installation April 23 in Houma

houmatimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is hosting a free child safety seat installation station this Saturday, April 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at West Park Climate...

www.houmatimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

State Fair of Louisiana Spring Fest starts next Thursday

Members of Adam’s family said they are very appreciative for the recent outpouring of support. Officials say the baby is okay. She has been reunited with her parents. Officials with each school district said the vast majority of those surveyed about the four-day school week gave a positive response.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Safety Seat#Buckle Up#Seat Belt#Forcepromotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Was Home to the Only ‘Leper Colony’ Left in the U.S. Until 2015 – And You Can Visit

Leprosy seems like a medieval disease that has long been eradicated. That isn't so, and the last colony just so happened to be right here in Louisiana. Oh, and you can visit!. First things first. What is leprosy? Hansen's Disease, or leprosy, is defined by the CDC as "an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. It can affect the nerves, skin, eyes, and lining of the nose (nasal mucosa). With early diagnosis and treatment, the disease can be cured. People with Hansen’s disease can continue to work and lead an active life during and after treatment."
CARVILLE, LA
CBS 42

Man accused of Facebook Live stabbing to be held without bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy